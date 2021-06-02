Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 98,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

