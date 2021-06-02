Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 16,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,759. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

