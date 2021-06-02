Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,015,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,507,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,165,000 after buying an additional 351,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.31. 15,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.26.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

