AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 305 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.73. 138,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.