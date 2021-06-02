Madison Wealth Management Sells 297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. 189,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

