Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

DVN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 548,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

