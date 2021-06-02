Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.03 Million Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,422 shares during the period. Aphria accounts for about 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APHA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aphria by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock remained flat at $$15.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

