Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 681,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570,531. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $369.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

