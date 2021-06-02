Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 731,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 333,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 113,159 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. 153,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

