Alley Co LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,566,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

