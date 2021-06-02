SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $138,895.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00010716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00287231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.01093647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,808.25 or 0.99896866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032462 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 572,363 coins and its circulating supply is 545,221 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

