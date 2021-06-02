Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.84 EPS

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $5.03 on Friday, hitting $172.79. 10,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.