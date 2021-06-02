Quantstamp Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $31.42 million and $680,065.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.01037626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.16 or 0.09729003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052310 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

