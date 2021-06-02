17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

YQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,568. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

