Reviewing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.47 $3.03 million N/A N/A Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taylor Devices and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 8.61% 4.94% 4.51% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Ouster on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

