Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-$105.51 million.

NEW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,308. Puxin has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.