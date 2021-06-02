Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 20,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,387. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

