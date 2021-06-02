Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $177.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.