Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,241,471 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $812,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CWM LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.76. 17,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

