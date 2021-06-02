Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLA traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 76,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.