Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $148.42 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,046,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,417,000. EOG Resources makes up about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

EOG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,513. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

