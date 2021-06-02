Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

FTV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 49,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,917. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

