Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $7.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.92 and the lowest is $6.67. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.29. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $192.09 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

