Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

