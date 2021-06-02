$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

PANW traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.07. 15,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

