Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 3,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,399,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 963,288 shares of company stock worth $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

