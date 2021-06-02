Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 262,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,032,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 292.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 731,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 545,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 84.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 803,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 368,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

