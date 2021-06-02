Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Down 5%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 10,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 420,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

