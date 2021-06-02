J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.00

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,973.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.