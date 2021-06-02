Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. 28,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,495. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.