Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.96 and last traded at $75.52. 22,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,792,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $43,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

