Jennison Associates LLC Sells 283 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $232,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $300.36. 6,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.66. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

