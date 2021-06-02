Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.96 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 22,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,792,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

