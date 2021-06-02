Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Corning by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 199,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

