S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 13,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.69. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

