Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.38. 58,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,963. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

