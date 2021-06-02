Madison Wealth Management Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

VTV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,192. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

