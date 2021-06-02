Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.