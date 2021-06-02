Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,532,000.

VT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,514. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $103.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

