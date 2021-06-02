Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 16,065 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

