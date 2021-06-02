Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

