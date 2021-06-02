Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 18,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

