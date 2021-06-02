Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Raised by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $13,348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

