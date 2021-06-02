Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Olin worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,680. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.