Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.75. 20,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.14. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.