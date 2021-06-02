8PAY Price Tops $0.0545 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $551,690.83 and approximately $51,327.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00289937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00186526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.01069857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,966.27 or 1.00090872 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

