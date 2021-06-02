-$0.52 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

