Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $98,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

