Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $2.64 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. 10,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

