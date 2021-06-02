56,289 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,346,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.67. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.